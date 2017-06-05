Ron Johnson: Health care overhaul may not happen in short term

The North Carolina senator said that the House-passed GOP health plan was “dead on arrival”, and that “I don’t see a comprehensive health care plan this year”.

But there are deep divisions on issues like how to handle the Medicaid expansion and ObamaCare’s insurer regulations, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellMitch McConnellGOP senator: Healthcare deal unlikely this year Dem senator: Paris accord did not “balance” environment, economy GOP senator “disappointed” Trump withdrawing from climate deal MORE (R-Ky.) has lowered expectations.

“There is nothing in this poll, that if you were in the Senate, would cause you to rush out and pass the House bill”, said Drew Altman, president of the foundation, a clearinghouse for health system information. The independent Congressional Budget Office (CBO) threw another wrench into the Obamacare-dismantling effort last week when it released report finding the AHCA would save the government billions but cost 23 million Americans their health coverage by 2026 relative to current law.

As for former President Barack Obama’s signature legislation, 49% viewed the Affordable Care Act favorably, while 42% disapproved.

The poll was conducted from May 19-May 22 and surveyed a random sampling of 1,205 adults ages 18 and older, living in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii.

Given the apparent distaste for aspects of the AHCA, it perhaps comes as no surprise that many Americans want significant changes to be made to the House version of the bill. The margin of error is 3 percentage points.

KODJAK: Now it’s nearly half.

ANTOS: There’s no getting around the fact that the Republican proposal will have fewer people insured – could potentially lead to much higher costs.

Twenty-nine percent said the Senate should not pass the GOP bill, while 26 percent wanted major changes, and 24 percent called for minor changes. But damage has already been done in terms of trusting the Republican Party to do a good job on health care.

Meanwhile, insurance companies have been rattled by uncertainty over not only the long-term fate of Obamacare but also the near-term prospects for federal payments that under the 2010 law help reduce co-payments and deductibles for low-income beneficiaries.

ANTOS: Not only do Democratic respondents think that the things that are going wrong are really on President Trump’s watch and he is responsible, but most Republicans (laughter) believe that too. Some owners of private businesses also obtained exemptions after the Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that they could object to the rule on religious grounds.