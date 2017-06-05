Ron Littlepage: Jacksonville should join the cities fighting climate change

It won’t. Already, there are far more Americans employed by the clean energy industry than by the fossil fuel industry. They aren’t likely to change course. The Washington Post and Business Insider both hinted that Pruitt seemed to dance around the topic, wanting to focus instead on what he sees are the positive implications of exiting the Paris climate accord, and adding that the US had dramatically reduced carbon emissions over the last two decades. The study, commissioned by a pro-industry group, projected the sharpest declines in coal, cement, and iron and steel, and the loss of 440,000 manufacturing jobs.

Withdrawing America from the Paris accord is the latest in this string of risky decisions. The U.S. only sources about 13 percent of its electricity from renewable energy.

“The European leaders, why do they want us to stay in?” In a fierce rejoinder from across the globe, leaders of other nations and scientists pointed to jobs that could be created in green technology and the edge China could be given as a result.

One of the most vulnerable U.S. installations is the U.S. Naval Support Facility at the Diego Garcia atoll in the Indian Ocean, which acts as a logistics hub for U.S. forces in the Middle East and has an average elevation of four feet above sea level. Under Republican President George H.W. Bush, officials pushed aggressively for USA leadership on climate change, warning that “we can not wait until all the uncertainties have been resolved before we act to limit greenhouse-gas emissions”.

Bloomberg said the money will be directed to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the climate negotiating agency within the U.N., to fill the “significant funding gap” left by the U.S. The company reiterated its support for various climate pledges, and it boasted about its Chevrolet Bolt EV, an electric vehicle priced under $30,000.

“Yale will continue our long-standing commitment to reductions in carbon emissions first made in 2005, which align with commitments made by the U.S.in the Paris Climate Agreement, despite any decisions by the federal government”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tried to put a bright face on the meeting at its conclusion, saying Trump sent a “strong signal” of commitment just by coming to NATO in the first place. It makes worst-case assumptions that may inflate the cost of meeting US targets under the Paris accord while largely ignoring the economic benefits to USA businesses from building and operating renewable energy projects. South Africa’s government calls the US pullout “an abdication of global responsibility”.

At their short summit, the European Union and China – two of the world’s major polluters – are set to reaffirm their stance on global warming.

“We’re getting out, but we will start to negotiate and see if we can make a deal that’s fair”, Trump said.

Criticism of his decision rolled in from blue-chip companies like Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Ford Motor Co and Microsoft Corp, while the response from fossil fuel groups with the most to gain from a relaxation of United States carbon emissions standards was muted. Now, Exxon and others are gearing up to export more liquefied natural gas.

The official replied: “I did not talk to the president about his personal views on what is contributing to climate change”.

“Nothing is renegotiable in the Paris accords”, France’s new president, Emmanuel Macron, told Trump in a five-minute phone call after Trump pulled out of the agreement, according to an official briefed on the conversation.

President Vladimir Putin has urged U.S. businessmen to use their influence to help normalize Russia-U.S. relations. We are going to remain engaged internationally. “The (financial) objective is to be efficient”.