Ronaldo deserves to win fifth Ballon d’Or – Gerrard

After Los Blancos claimed their twelfth Champions League triumph on Saturday with a crushing 4-1 victory over seemingly impregnable Juventus, Ronaldo “liked” an Instagram photoshop effort of Messi handing him the Ballon d’Or.

And having scored his 600th goal for club and country, the 32-year-old said he felt as fresh as in his younger days.

Just a day after scoring twice to lead Real Madrid to the Champions League title, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the internet once again on Sunday.

‘It has been another great season, and I had an awesome season, winning the double (La Liga and Champions League)’.

“In the second part it was shown that we were by far superior”, he added. We’ve won trophies and of course, it is one of the best moments of my career – I have the opportunity to say this every year but it’s true!

Modric did create a lot from central positions during the game and his contribution to the team in general ought to be praised and isn’t taken for granted by manager, Zinedine Zidane.

Perez was predictably delighted, saying: “We are very happy”.

“I wouldn’t know where to start, for the players, the coach, the fans“.