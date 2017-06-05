Ronaldo – ‘I feel as young as ever’

Defeated in the 2003 and 2015 finals, the 39-year-old admitted in the build-up to the Cardiff showdown he could not let slip this chance to finally get hold of the only major trophy to elude him.

Ronaldo brace helps Madrid become 1st team to win back-to back titles in CL era.

Perhaps the most galling aspect of the 4-1 loss to Real Madrid was how they played so well in the first half.

Juventus retreated after the break, though, and Casemiro’s deflected strike restored Real’s lead on the hour before Ronaldo struck the killer blow three minutes later.

While most players in the world game are on holiday, Ronaldo will now get ready to travel to Russian Federation with his Portugal team, but insists he feels as fresh and motivated as ever.

Keeping up the historic theme, Marca columnist Jose Felix Diaz wrote that Madrid had won finals in many different ways throughout their history, but the second-half performance at the Principality Stadium was the best since the days of Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas in the 1950s. I think this has been the best second half we’ve had to a season.

It was the culmination of a counterattack of breathtaking speed launched by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. It was a poor decision from the officials, with Sergio Ramos not for the first time in his career guilty of play-acting, yet by that stage everything Juventus tried to do seemed to be going wrong.

“This season was awesome again, last season was unbelievable”.

It was Madrid, though, who opened the scoring after 20 minutes, Ronaldo capping a slick passing move.

Zinedine Zidane, a head coach for only 17 months, became the first boss to oversee back-to-back European Cup successes since Arrigo Sacchi’s fabled AC Milan team won the tournament in 1989 and 1990. “It is always hard in the Champions League final – they had conceded just three goals all competition, and today four”.

“Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his life”, Perez told radio station Cadena Ser.

Ronaldo was handed the man-of-the-match award by Sir Alex Ferguson, his former manager at Manchester United, after a display that made Madrid fans who have previously whistled him look all the more absurd. “He is showing he is the best coach in the world”.

A third Champions League win in four years has drawn comparisons to the great Real side that won the first five editions of the European Cup between 1955 and 1960.

“I have signed a long-term contract at Madrid“, said Bale, who last October committed himself to Real until 2022.

“It’s a long season, but I’m motivated, I’m happy”.

“We dropped back too much and it was not good for us, and the second half he changed this. Every player in the squad has played their part, and that’s been the key factor this season”.

However, in terms of European Cup finals, lengendary Alfredo Di Stefano and fellow Madristas Ferenc Puskás stand out of the lot, having scored in seven finals.