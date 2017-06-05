Ronaldo leads Real Madrid’s Champions League celebrations

My family is happy and I am happy, so yes we will continue what we are doing.

“It’s a big disappointment because we thought we did everything we needed to win”.

That sentiment was echoed by midfield maestro Luka Modric who said: “We feel like an fantastic team, and we need to just keep doing what we are doing, because I think we can win many more titles in the future”.

“Now we have to enjoy all of this”, he said. “I think I’ll be here next year!”

“This is only a positive thing for the team”.

The score was at 1-1 after Ronaldo had netted against the run of play and Mario Mandzukic had equalised but Juventus were creating the better chances and Gianluigi Buffon’s net had otherwise gone untroubled.

After winning his fourth Champions League title (three for Real and one for Manchester United), Cristiano has worldwide duty, representing Portugal in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russian Federation – his first game is two weeks from now on June 18.

“With a bit more luck we could have finished the first half in the lead and then it would have been a different match”. “He believed in us, and in the second half we showed that we were better”.

With 10 minutes of the second half remaining, crowds rushed away from the centre of Piazza San Carlo, crushing people against barriers.

Ronaldo was handed the Man of the Match award by his former manager Alex Ferguson, a reminder of his early years as a devastatingly quick winger at Manchester United, with whom he won his first Champions League final, and of course scored.

“The 12th of a Madrid for the ages”, said El Mundo to hail Real’s dominance of Europe’s premier club competition.

Mundo Deportivo was more generous as it lauded the work by Real coach Zidane to win a second UCL after just 18 months in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I only found out I wasn’t going to start just before the game”. Now I have two or three days off to rest and after [that] we have a [World Cup] qualifying game for Portugal and we have the Confederations Cup.

“This season was unbelievable again, last season was fantastic”.

But Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri said it was not the end of the road for his side.

“I had to take some risks tonight”, Allegri said.

He’s won the World Cup, but will he get his hands on the Champions League next season? “They’ve still got lots to give”.