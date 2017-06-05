Ronaldo makes big statement after winning his 4th Champions League titles

Real’s victory saw them become European champions for a record 12th time as Zinedine Zidane’s side became the first club to retain the trophy in the Champions League era. “This club is the biggest in Champions League history ever, it’s great to be a part of and we want to win more”.

This is the belief of newspapers in Spain after the Colombian was left out of Real Madrid’s squad for the Champions League final.

The impressive win crowned a remarkable first full season in charge for former Real midfielder Zidane, who led the team to a first La Liga title in five years, delivering the club’s first European Cup and league double since 1958.

His display also made the Madrid fans who have previously whistled him look all the more absurd.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri said: “I don’t think Juventus have reached the end of a cycle at all”.

“I hope to return many more times and that we can celebrate many more titles. We are still quite young as a whole team and we have a great squad”. After Mario Mandzukic scored an incredible first-half equaliser with an audacious overhead kick, Real didn’t let the Italians get away from them.

The Spanish champions were utterly dominant after the break, however.

“The only criticism I could make is that after the second goal we should have stayed in the game mentally to make sure we still had chances”.

Juventus also had substitute Juan Cuadrado dismissed six minutes from time, when the score was 3-1, after two yellow cards.

With the crowd in a frenzy, four-time Ballon d’Or victor Ronaldo – who finished the season with 42 goals in all competitions and as the Champions League’s top scorer – ended up singing, “Cristiano, Ballon d’Or” and the fans joined in.

Gareth Bale’s dreams came true as Real Madrid clinched a historic Champions League triumph in his home city of Cardiff. I’m in a good moment.

Juve controlled the opening half of the game with Gonzalo Higuain managing two attempts inside the first four minutes – first heading a cross at Keylor Navas before challenging the Madrid keeper with a long distance strike just a few moments later.

“The players deserve it and so do I because I scored twice and I’m the top scorer in the Champions League“.

The post has now been liked by 1.9 million people and has Semedo wearing a Real Madrid shirt, seemingly signed by the star man himself.