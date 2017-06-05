Ronaldo silences critics with Real victory

The Portugal global also recorded his 600th goal from a brace in the trouncing of the Italian team.

Matters were quickly compounded as Ronaldo turned home at the near post to take his goal tally for club and country to 600.

Zidane, 44, led Madrid to glory in last season’s Champions League less than 5 months after succeeding Rafael Benitez to take up his first managerial role.

“Zidane’s half-time chat was positive”. I’m very happy and we shall enjoy it. It is a long season but I am motivated. I prepare for this.

The 4-1 win over Juventus allowed Madrid to become the first team to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era. Once he’s done with that, his Real Madrid side will play the UEFA Super Cup against Manchester United and two games against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, all in August.

“My team was very good, phenomenal”.

‘The most important [thing] is that I again had an unbelievable season, me and my team-mates have done the double.

“It’s been a tough year with a lot of football and the injuries, but the main thing for me is to get my ankle sorted and it give it that rest it needs”.

“It was a very even game”.

Ronaldo underscored his status as Europe’s most lethal striker with the first and third goals as Real were crowned champions of Europe for a record-extending 12th time. Our defence high up.

“Real Madrid deserved to win in the second half”.

Juventus conceded more goals in 90 minutes against Madrid than in their previous 1,080 minutes of Champions League action.

Speaking about the jeers Real fans levelled on him during down times in the season, Ronaldo said: “It is not the moment to speak about [whistles]”.

“We won a double that will be in history”. “I think the people don’t have words to criticise because the numbers don’t lie“.

“We feel we are an unbelievable team and need to just keep doing what we are doing because I think we can win many more titles in the future”. “I say it every year, but it’s true”.

He helped Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 last summer, but missed three months of this season after undergoing ankle surgery in November.

“It’s been a huge step in my career”, Asensio told reporters.

Then came the Club World Cup with Real Madrid, then the end of a five-year Spanish title drought before new highs were reached in the Champions League.

“We are winning trophies and I am happy”.