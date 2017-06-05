Rupee rises 12 paise against dollar at 64.32 in early trade

The rupee trimmed its initial gains but was still trading up by 6 paise at 64.38 against the U.S. currency in the evening trade following bouts of dollar selling by some banks and exporters.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 4 paise to a fresh one-week high of 64.44 against the U.S. dollar on sustained selling of the American currency by exporters. Its 52-week range was 63.93-68.86.

The Dollar index, a measure of the value of the USA dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies, went up 0.05 percent to trade at 96.77.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity says weak USA economic data will be the reason for rupee to strengthen.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading nearly flat, up by 3.39 pts or 0.01 per cent at 31,276.68 at 1025 hrs.