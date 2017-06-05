Russia calls North Korea missiles as a ‘direct threat’

China will also work with ASEAN to uphold peace and stability in the region, He said.

He insisted that the U.S.’s decision not to follow through with the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trans-regional trade deal, did not mean the US was withdrawing from the region. The weekend conference devoted panels not only to the Korean peninsula, but also to what Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein called potential “black swan” collisions in the hotly contested South China Sea.

In the wake of Trump’s election, the United States has seen Southeast Asian allies including Thailand and the Philippines tilt towards China in a bid to draw much needed foreign investment to boost their economies.

Mr Trump has heaped praise his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since the pair discussed efforts to resolve the North Korea issue at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in April.

The spokesperson also said that the U.S.is “sadly mistaken” if it thinks that such missile interception system can prevent nuclear strikes by the Strategic Force of the KPA.

Mattis called North Korea a “clear and present danger” and the “most urgent and unsafe threat to peace and security in the Asia-Pacific”.

Hua said countries around the South China Sea had tried to lower tensions, but others outside the region “have been bent on going against the trend, making repeated erroneous remarks, ignoring the facts and confusing black from white with entirely ulterior motives”.

America was happy at one time “between our two oceans” but realized after the war that it’s “a crummy world if we all retreat inside our own borders”, he said. Does what he said represent the views of President Donald Trump or those of the old Washington establishment?

Mattis, arguably Trump’s most important statesman as the new president hopes to slash the State Department, tried to allay the fears.

Minister of National Defense Han Min-koo, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Japanese Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada clasp hands for a photo at the the Shangri-La Dialogue (IISS Asia Security Summit) in Singapore, June 3.

It is one of 10 country visits he’s made since Trump was elected – missions that have included nations as diverse as Japan, Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea.

The DPRK claim that its weapons development plan is necessary.

Concern over the North’s weapons program intensified after North Korea test-fired yet another ballistic missile last week, the latest in a series of launches in its quest to develop weapons capable of hitting the United States.

“The US and Australia reaffirmed our commitment to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the seas, particularly the South China Sea and elsewhere, to ensure unimpeded flow of lawful commerce in a rules-based order”, he said.

China’s behaviour in the South China Sea, which is claimed in part by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam, has sparked broad concern in the region.

In an apparent reference to China, he also opposed countries militarising artificial islands and enforcing excessive maritime claims unsupported by global law.

One questioner asked if the USA president was an “unbeliever” in the rules-based regional order.

In a statement to Reuters this week, he said: “We will continue to co-operate where we can, but have to be ready to confront if we must”. “And we will be with you”.