Comey was leading a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s us presidential election and possible collusion by Trump’s campaign when the president fired him last month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said us officials blaming Russia of interfence in the USA election to help Donald Trump become president “reminds me of anti-Semitism and blaming the Jews“.

Putin took the opportunity to completely deny all Russian involvement in the 2016 elections, which US intelligence agencies say he personally tried to disrupt by hacking into Democratic computer systems and releasing embarrassing info about the party’s nominee, Hillary Clinton.

He accused the USA media of sensationalizing information and using it as a “weapon of war” against Trump.

Asked if Russian Federation was involved in the hack, Putin said that USA authorities, including numerous intelligence agents and the congressional oversight committee, were “misled”.

Knowing that it would be one of those rare occasions in which she got to have a one-on-one with the man of the moment, Putin himself, Kelly wasted no time in addressing the issues that have been plaguing American minds, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who is now looking into possible ties between President Donald Trump’s administration and Russian officials.

Putin said he never met with Trump during the latter’s visits to Moscow, adding that a lot of Americans and companies come to Russian Federation and saying the country doesn’t gather information on them. “You and I met yesterday evening. I haven’t seen, even once, any direct proof of Russian interference in the (U.S.) presidential election”.

Megyn Kelly sits down for an interview with Vladimir Putin about Michael Flynn on June 4, 2017.

PUTIN: I didn’t even really talk to him.

Trump has also pushed back against the dossier, saying claims of it were generated by “sick people”. There can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, onto Russian Federation. Putin said he knew nothing about it and that he had not discussed with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak any meeting with Kushner.

“That’s completely nonsense! Do you even understand what you’re asking, or not?” Putin also argued that the United States has done plenty of work interfering with the elections of other countries.

Trump also said in an interview that he was thinking of “this Russian Federation thing” when he made a decision to fire Comey.

Before the other stories – one was about a drug company whistle-blower while the other focused on the plight of African elephants – Kelly began the hour with her highly publicized interview with Putin. “Flynn was considered a close Trump adviser”.

“Therefore, if someone, and I am not saying that it’s us (we did not interfere), if anybody does influence in some way or attempts to influence or somehow participates in these processes, then the United States has nothing to be offended by”, Putin said.