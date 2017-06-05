Russian Federation interfered in 2016 U.S. elections: Former CIA director John Brennan

The committee is also looking for ways to obtain documentation of Trump’s conversations with top intelligence and law enforcement officials involved in a separate federal Russian Federation probe.

This marked the first time the Trump campaign organization has been drawn into the bipartisan committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election, it said.

Former CIA chief John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on May 23.

The information was considered to be credible enough by intelligence officials that it was passed along to the FBI, which then opened up an ongoing counterintelligence investigation.

Brennan also said that the Russians had contacts with the staff of the trump in 2016, according to CNN.

Briefing reporters following a closed-door intelligence meeting on Tuesday, Sens.

The FBI also faced a deadline Wednesday to turn over memos written by former FBI Director James Comey detailing his discussions with Trump.

It also came after The Washington Post reported that Trump had pressed his Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers to publicly deny any evidence of ties between his campaign and Russian Federation.

Should Flynn deny either the House or Senate subpoenas for records from his businesses, the two committees will have to decide how far to go in enforcing them.

The request suggests that the Senate committee is plowing ahead with its investigation, which focuses in part on possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives, despite the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the sprawling federal Russia probe.

At a congressional hearing Tuesday, Coats did not deny the report but declined to comment about it.

Coats and Rogers declined the request, the Post reported. Mr. Coats responded: “That is something that I would like to withhold, that question, at this particular point in time”.

The Times said some of the Russian officials bragged about ties to Mr Flynn, and others thought they could use Mr Manafort’s association with former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, who led a pro-Russian political party, to their advantage.

The Senate panel on Tuesday made a decision to issue two additional subpoenas to Flynn’s businesses and sent a letter to his lawyer asking about the legal basis for his invoking his Fifth Amendment right over documents as opposed to testimony.

However, earlier this week, fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn said he would not and would instead plead the fifth to avoid incriminating himself. The new subpoenas issued to business entities controlled by Mr. Flynn are an attempt to obtain his cooperation.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.), left, and Vice Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) speal with the media on May, 16.

The document is the latest to shed light on how Flynn received a clearance and was hired as Trump’s national security advisor.

Mr. Flynn has been seeking a grant of immunity from prosecution from the committee.

Brennan said he was one of the first United States officials to warn Moscow about its activities and to cease efforts to affect the election’s outcome.

He said he personally warned the Russians in August to stop interfering in the US democratic process, telling a senior Russian security official that continued meddling would backfire and prevent any warming of relations after the election.