Sailing – Ainslie happy to be becalmed as America’s Cup racing postponed

Team New Zealand return to the Great Sound tomorrow for the first two races of their Challenger Playoffs against BAR.

After the first week of competition, which will see the elimination of one team, Land Rover BAR are secure in third place out of six teams, but they’re a long way behind the United States, who are the defending champions, and New Zealand.

Although New Zealand fought back, a couple of uncharacteristic errors meant they were unable to get ahead of Spithill’s 50-foot (15 metre) catamaran and were beaten easily by the holders of the oldest trophy in global sport.

Emirates Team New Zealand kept up the pressure on defending America’s Cup champions Oracle Team USA on Friday, beating SoftBank Team Japan and drawing level on points with the US team who were convincingly beaten by Sweden’s Artemis Racing.

The pressure looked to have told on Emirates Team New Zealand on leg five of seven as they were handed another penalty, this time for sailing out of the racecourse boundary, resulting in another penalty. The Kiwis reached match point at 8-1, but what could have been the deciding race was abandoned as the time limit expired on a fluky day on San Francisco Bay. Team USA are hoping that translates to a third straight victory in the America’s Cup, and that Friday’s defeat is just a blip on the radar.

The holders now have to sit on the sidelines until June 17 when they will defend the cup against one of the challengers.

“I have to be really honest, we’re not too unhappy about the situation right now”, he said.

With similar conditions forecast today, Team NZ looked well-placed to get their semifinal series off to a strong start, but the weather did not play ball.

Team NZ needed Oracle to lose two of their last three races to have a chance of overtaking them at the top of table and take a point into the America’s Cup match, should they make it that far.

SoftBank Team Japan, skippered by former Emirates Team New Zealand sailor Dean Barker, got the better start and built on their lead, with Groupama finding themselves in the doldrums during the middle of the race.

The bottom team in the round robin phase is eliminated to leave the top four would-be challengers to Oracle to battle in the semi-finals.

Jimmy Spithill, the Oracle Team USA skipper, believes the bonus point they earned after beating Emirates Team Zealand could prove incredibly important in determining in the outcome of the Americas Cup. The Kiwis had to clear the penalty by slowing to two boat lengths behind Oracle.

A final day defeat to Artemis Racing confirmed their position at the bottom of the standings.

The Kiwis spent 100 per cent of the race flying across the water, with that mark long considered the holy grail of this style of Americas Cup Class boat.

The Kiwis powered to victory over Ben Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR after an early blunder by the British crew.

Artemis Racing has her crack at the America’s Cup Champions on Friday and Emirates Team New Zealand on Saturday.