Sailing – America’s Cup semi-finals becalmed as racing postponed

On Saturday, Oracle Team USA won the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup qualifier event in Bermuda, beating Emirates Team New Zealand and giving the US holders a bonus point for the final.

In what could be a dress rehearsal in the race for the Auld Mug, Oracle responded superbly to the challenge posed by their much-fancied rivals and ruthlessly punished the Kiwis costly mistakes.

After America’s Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA.

The Team NZ choice leaves Sweden’s Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan as the other semi-final opponents.

Earlier Ainslie, whose crew did just enough to get through the qualifying round but lacking consistency in both speed and the execution of manoeuvres, had said the pressure was on New Zealand as the “in-form” team.

Conditions suggest light-air masters Emirates Team New Zealand will set up a rematch with Oracle Team USA, but there will be no margin for error. You can hear that in their communications..

The Australian then mischievously took a poke at their pedal power, saying Oracles hybrid system  traditional grinders with one cycle station at the rear of the boat  was working just fine. “The boys sailed a great race”, Burling said.

There’s still plenty to get used to in this America’s Cup. Theres a lot left for the taking and we will be making all the steps to make sure we are more efficient in every way..

Faced with the opportunity of taking on Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan or Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling finally ended the anticipation by revealing his answer at the final press conference of the qualifiers.

The Kiwis struggled to match the aggressive approach of Team USA skipper James Spithill, committing three penalties which cost a total of six boat lengths.

Team New Zealand will have to wait to get stuck into Great Britain’s BAR after day one of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs were delayed due to low winds.

“So we’ve got a pretty interesting week coming up”, he said.

But they could not repeat the feat against Oracle Team USA and the US crew, with a win over Ben Ainslie’s British team, finished top of the qualifier table.

Sir Ben Ainslie mixes with fans during downtime at the America’s Cup village. Team New Zealand took full advantage with two near-faultless performances. They are very fast and so for us, it will be a real battle.

“Team Sweden have also beaten Team Japan twice in qualifying rounds and enter that match-up with an upper hand.In an apparent slip of the tongue, Artemis skipper Nathan Outteridge didn’t seem to give BAR any chance of progressing to the challenger finals”.