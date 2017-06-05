Same starters for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Tyronn Lue has a new No. 1 priority for LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals: Stop the ball.

Outside the lane, Stephen Curry was conducting a 3-point clinic. While it starts with James not making as many turnovers, he is going to need support doing that. He needs to be more dynamic offensively and force the Warriors defense to react to him. “That’s why they have been one of the top defensive teams in the league the last three years”.

We don’t need a podium to find that entertaining. We view it as important as our offense.

Cleveland’s 20-turnover performance on Thursday was a postseason-high, eclipsing the 19 miscues against IN in Game 2 at The Q.

Myers also noted “nothing has changed”, regarding the Warriors’ coaching status – Steve Kerr will go if he feels up to it, otherwise acting head coach Mike Brown will continue on the bench. Moreover, the media should know that players tend to answer questions better when they’re in a comfortable setting.

However, we still don’t know if he will be on the sidelines for tonight’s game. It wasn’t just Cavs’ slop. “They’re just going to muck the game up and be physical”. They ended up going down to the tune of 113-91, but the stat sheet told the real story of the 22-point loss. A great example was only two rounds ago, when the Houston Rockets beat San Antonio by almost 30 in game one of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Game 1 was such an across-the-board wipeout that even if the Cavs could manage to lose with honor in Game 2, it could still be considered progress. They absolutely can leave Oakland with homecourt advantage, but it will take a massive performance from the teams’ stars. They gave away the ball at will. Their first half was far from flawless, going into the break with only an eight point lead, while Draymond Green, ever present on defence didn’t score a point till the end of the third quarter.

“We kept fighting and fighting, but they never looked back”, Love said.

“Dirtying up the game? Some people don’t like physicality”.

The Warriors had a 1-0 lead against LeBron James and the Cavs. So hit first, let them shoot second. Curry’s 10 first-quarter free throws matched a playoff record for made shots from the stripe in one period shared with Sarunas Marciulionis, done on April 28, 1992, at Seattle. I thought Kevin was great against the rim in the first game, in transitions, in the half court. They read the papers – or at least Twitter – and are as susceptible as the rest of us to letting their reach exceed their grasp. “Well, we definitely have to come out with that if we have any chance”, Irving said. “I’m just trying to play possession by possession”, Thompson said. “I’ll be just fine”, indicating he is nowhere near suspension territory.

Weve always known hes been really good on the ball,  teammate Andre Iguodala said.

The Cavs are playing the big boys now, and they absorbed a good old-fashioned big-boy beatdown in Game Ugh.

Since Game 1, 94 percent of bets to win the series at William Hill’s Nevada sportsbook have been on Cleveland.