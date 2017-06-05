Samsung To Invest $620 Million In India To Double Smartphone Production

Samsung Electronics plans to double its output of mobile phones and refrigerators in India by investing 700 billion won. The groundbreaking is slated for Wednesday.

Samsung has been among the biggest names when it comes to the world of smartphone technology. Samsung India, after the completion of this plant would be able to produce up to 10 Million smartphones per month!

The company’s market share in India in the first quarter of 2017 was three percentage points lower when compared with the same period a year ago – 27 percent. Samsung India is all set to get a major boost. The company recently promoted the head of its India office Hong Hyun-chil to senior executive vice president position from senior managing director.

Sounds like a golden opportunity for iPhones to go mainstream around those parts as well, but their Cupertino-based producers remain wary of splashing the cash as they timidly join the government’s “Make in India” initiative.

Samsung has already signed a memorandum of understanding for the Noida plant expansion with the state government past year, and at the time the company announced it planned to invest 18.7 billion, though said figure has doubled since.