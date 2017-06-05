Saudi airline suspending flights to Qatar

“We will provide every kind of support for the situation to be normalized”.

On May 23, Qatar’s news agency was reportedly hacked.

Boroujerdi says Washington has always made it a policy to establish a rift among Muslim countries.

The Saudi Press Agency said the Saudi government would also reach out to its allies “and start the immediate legal procedures for understanding with fraternal and friendly countries and worldwide companies to implement the same procedure as soon as possible for all means of transport to and from the State of Qatar, for reasons related to Saudi national security”.

Among the nations set to take part include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who all cut diplomatic ties on Monday. The border with Saudi is Qatar’s only land border – and so the nation will become an island in trade terms. The countries also said they would eject Qatar’s diplomats.

Some experts had feared the current situation could trigger a repeat of the crisis in 2014, when several Gulf countries recalled their ambassadors from Doha, ostensibly over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

Qatar has not issued a statement on the matter so far.

But tensions appeared to increase, nevertheless.

– Emirates is also suspending all flights to Qatar.

flyDubai, the leading budget carrier in the region, said it would also cancel all flights.

In an official announcement, the airline declared that all flights to and from Doha will be suspended, starting 6 June. It offered no other details.

Qatar had participated in the coalition since March 2015.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said the last flight from Abu Dhabi to Doha will depart as EY399 at 2.45am (local time) on June 6.

Reacting to the fallout, Qatar explained that the decision was in “violation of its sovereignty”, vowing to its citizens and the hundreds of thousands of residents that the measures would not affect them.

In a statement published on its website Qatar’s foreign ministry said the allegations were “not justified” and were based on “unfounded” claims.

Tensions have always been simmering between Qatar and the five Arab nations, especially in recent weeks, after alleged comments by Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in which he criticized the harsh rhetoric aimed at Iran by the Gulf states and the United States and asserted his support for Palestinian militant group Hamas and his ties with Israel. It has spiraled since.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar on Monday, reported Reuters.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar form a regional alliance known as the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Its Gulf Arab neighbours responded with anger, blocking Qatari-based media, including the Doha-based satellite news network Al Jazeera.

Saudi Arabia said the move to cut off ties with Qatar was initiated to protect its Kingdom from terrorism and extremism.

Oil prices rose in response to the shock decision to isolate Qatar, announced early this morning by state news agencies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Does Qatar have any ties to Britain?

The nations involved have closed all airspace to Qatar, which could also affect travel on one of the region’s major carriers, Qatar Airways.