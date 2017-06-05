Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

Qatar said on Monday it was facing a campaign of lies and fabrications aimed at putting the Gulf Arab state under guardianship, after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with it.

Saudi Arabia made the announcement via its state-run Saudi Press Agency early Monday.

Bahrain, a close ally of Saudi Arabia, said it cut relations “on the insistence of the state of Qatar to continue destabilizing the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain and to intervene in its affairs”.

According to CNBC, the dispute is centered around Qatar’s tacit support for the Muslim Brotherhood organisation, as well as its links with Saudi Arabia’s regional enemy Iran.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all announced they would withdraw their diplomatic staff from Qatar, a gas-rich nation that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is home to a major U.S. military base.

Following the hacking on Tuesday, comments falsely attributed to Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, were broadcast in Qatar.

Qatar has been long accused of maintaining relations with and backing Islamist movements and groups in the region.

US President Donald Trump poses for a photo with Arab and other countries’ leaders during Arab-Islamic-American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017.

Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on accusations of supporting terrorist organizations, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The US’ biggest concentration of military personnel in the Middle East are located at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base.

The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, based in Bahrain, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the decision would affect its operations.

Qatari nationals in the UAE would have 14 days to leave while Qatari nationals would be prevented from entering the UAE.

Muslim Brotherhood parties allied to Doha are now mostly on the backfoot in the region, especially after a 2013 military takeover in Egypt ousted the elected Islamist president.