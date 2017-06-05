Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Egypt cut ties with Qatar

It is joining Emirates, Etihad and FlyDubai in halting flights to the Qatari capital of Doha.

Airlines have not said how long the flight ban go on for. It offered no other details.

Egypt also accused Qatar of supporting “terrorist” organisations, including the Muslim Brotherhood, the country’s state news agency reported.

“Qatar’s practices of dealing with the (Houthi) coup militias and supporting extremist groups became clear”, Al- Arabiya quoted the government as saying in a statement.

Qatar Foreign Ministry has regretted the decision of the Arab countries to cut off ties.

Qatar said the decisions would “not affect the normal lives of citizens and residents”.

Four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar early Monday morning, June 5, further deepening a rift among Gulf Arab nations over that country’s support for Islamist groups and its relations with Iran.

They say Qatar backs militant groups including so-called Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda, which Qatar has denied. It has spiraled since.

Minutes later, Riyadh, Cairo, and Abu Dhabi made similar statements while Saudi Arabia and Egypt also suspended air and sea communication with Qatar.

Emirates said its last flight from Dubai to Doha would depart on 2.30am on Tuesday, and the last flight from Doha to Dubai would depart at 3.50am.

Etihad gave no reason for the decision.

Before Monday, Qatar had appeared unperturbed by the growing tensions.

“Saudi Arabia is planning to impose full guardianship on Qatar, after what the regime did with Bahrain“, Former IRGC general and current secretary of the Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei, said Monday.

Egypt, Bahrian, UAE joined Saudi Arabia in snapping all their ties with Doha. Qatar had no immediate comment. The Saudi Arabia also said Qatari armed forces would be pulled out from the ongoing war in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE top the 22-state Arab League in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), with Qatar now ranking 4th.

Qatar’s local World Cup organising committee and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC, ) which organises global matches in the region, both declined to comment.

Sunni-ruled Bahrain’s news agency said Manama was cutting ties with Doha over its insistence on “rocking the security and stability of Bahrain and meddling in its affairs”.

It is cutting its sea and air connectivity with Qatar asked the country’s citizen to leave Bahrain within 14 days.