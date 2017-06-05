Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and UAE cut links with Qatar

Four Arab nations, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5, 2017.

The country “has no such plans”, the spokesman, Nafees Zakaria, said, following the severing of ties with Qatar by Islamabad’s key ally, Saudi Arabia, and three other Middle East nations.

All the nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic to the peninsular country. Etihad Airlines will stop flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday morning while Qatar Airways is yet to give a definitive timeline as to how and by when it will remove its aircraft from the region.

“We get gas directly from Qatar by sea”, R.K. Garg, head of finance at Indian LNG importer Petronet, told Reuters when asked to comment on the coordinated move to cut relations.

Riyadh also accused Doha of supporting Iran-backed “terrorist activities” in Saudi Arabia’s Shiite-dominated area of Qatif, as well as in Bahrain, both of which have seen Shiite unrest over the past six years.

The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf’s Arab countries started over a purported hack of Qatar’s state-run news agency. Its Gulf Arab neighboring countries responded with rage, blocking the Qatari-based media, including the Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera.

Qatar also says the decision is a “violation of its sovereignty”, vowing to its citizens it won’t affect them.

The UAE has imported on average 190,000 cubic metres of LNG per months from Qatar since January 2016.

Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia fell out with Qatar over its backing of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood member who was overthrown by the military in 2013.

The Qatari statement said Abadi promised to accept a reciprocal invitation to visit Qatar “in the coming period”, while adding that the two countries were working to re-establish an Qatari embassy in Iraq. In March 2014, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Qatar over the rift.

Qatar denies funding extremist groups.

Still, Brent crude oil futures had risen 48 cents, or 1 percent, to $50.43 per barrel by 0713 GMT.

One change that has yet to be addressed is whether this will impact the World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Qatar in 2022.

Many expatriate and Saudi travellers use Qatar as their gateway into Saudi Arabia.

The fake article quoted Sheikh Tamim as calling Iran an “Islamic power” and saying Qatar’s relations with Israel were “good” during a military ceremony.