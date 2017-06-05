Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain cut ties to Qatar

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates all severed ties with Qatar within hours of each other on Monday morning. Qatar was also expelled from a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain announced the suspension of transport ties with Qatar, and gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their borders.

The countries also were ejecting Qatar’s diplomats from their territories.

The severing of ties is the most serious crisis to face the GCC.

Bahrain is also going to suspend air and sea traffic between the two countries within 24 hours following the statement. The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Abu Dhabi: In the wake of the ongoing diplomatic rift in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Monday announced that it will cancel all flights to Qatar.

The statement went on to accuse Qatar of supporting what it described as Iranian-backed militants in its restive and largely Shi’ite Muslim-populated Eastern region of Qatif and in Bahrain. It wasn’t clear if the decision would affect American military operations.

The Emir’s comments appeared on Qatar’s official news agency, but Qatar claimed that the website was “hacked”, the report fabricated by the culprits.

The countries say Qatar is supporting terrorist groups including the Muslim Brotherhood.

It accused Qatar of “shaking the security and stability of Bahrain and meddling in its affairs”, its state news agency said.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”, he said in Sydney.

UAE-based Sky News Arabia and Al Arabiya kept running the discredited story, despite the Qatari denials.

Qatar has used its media and political clout to support long-repressed Islamists during the 2011 pro-democracy “Arab Spring” uprisings in several Arab countries. It is the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates.

In the time since, Qatar repeatedly and strongly denied it funds extremist groups. The incident came days after US President Donald Trump met Gulf Arab leaders in Riyadh. Since the meeting, unrest in the region has grown. “[The hackers] will be prosecuted according to the law”, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s foreign minister, said on Wednesday.