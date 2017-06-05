Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE sever ties to Qatar over ‘terrorism’

Bahrain was the first country to severe diplomatic ties with Qatar early on Monday morning.

“Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” until 1159 GMT the same day, a statement from the airline said.

Al-Jazeera is reporting that trucks carrying food for Qatar are now lining up across the border in Saudi Arabia, unable to enter the country amid a diplomatic row between it and Arab nations.

Media reports indicated that all UAE airlines, including budget flyer FlyDubai and Etihad from Abu Dhabi, will stop flying to Qatar from Tuesday.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said Riyadh severed its diplomatic ties to “protect national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”. The Qatar Airways and Qatari government officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The countries have given no details but accuse Doha of destabilizing the region by supporting terrorist groups. The decision to cut ties came months after Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran.

Maldives announced Monday that it is severing diplomatic relations with Qatar over its alleged support for Islamist groups.

The diplomatic crisis between Qatar and four Arab states could have significant implications on energy supplies in the region as the market waits to see how Doha reacts to measures disrupting its economy.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia accuse Iran of funding and arming Shiite Houthi rebels in war-torn Yemen, where a Saudi-led pan-Arab military coalition has been fighting the Houthis in favor of the legitimate government of Abdu-Rabbu Mansour Hadi since March 2015.

Qatar called the decision “unjustified” and with “no basis in fact”.

The row between Gulf states is a fresh challenge for the region’s airlines at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to restrict the travel of passengers to the United States from some Muslim-majority countries.

Speaking from a state visit in Australia on Monday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said it was important that the GCC “remain united” and said he “would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”.

On May 23, Qatar’s news agency was reportedly hacked.

Egypt has also closed its airspace and ports for all Qatari transportation.

Qatar hosts the largest U.S. airbase in the region, which is crucial to operations against Islamic State group jihadists.