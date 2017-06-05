Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt Cut Diplomatic Ties With Qatar

Earlier, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain ended diplomatic relations and all land sea and air contacts with fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar over allegations that the latter is encouraging terrorism and extremism.

Arab countries began cutting off diplomatic relations with the Persian Gulf emirate of Qatar on Monday, accusing it in general terms of supporting terrorism.

Egypt said it was severing ties over Qatar’s support for terrorist groups, the state news agency reported. The nations have also cut off all air and sea movement to the peninsular country.

“Qatar Airways has suspended all flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia until 23:59 UTC [GMT] on 05th June (02.59 Doha Time on 6th June)”, the travel alert reads.

The hacking and “fake news” scandal broke out on May 23, when Qatar News Agency’s website and social media accounts were apparently hacked, spreading what Doha calls false statements citing Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera remains blocked in several countries over the row. Saudi Arabia had also expected Egypt to send ground troops to help the coalition it is leading against Shiite rebels in Yemen, but Cairo has balked.

The Kingdom has also taken this decision in solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain being subjected to terrorist campaigns and operations supported by the authorities in Doha.

Qatar said it had also been the victim of a hostile media campaign, particularly in the USA over the issue of its supposed support for Islamist groups.

The severe rifts between Qatar and the mentioned countries could have significant consequences in the Middle East as the Gulf states have combined their political and financial pull to influence events in different countries around the Middle East including, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, Yemen, and Syria. However, eight months later, they returned their ambassadors as Qatar forced some Brotherhood members to leave the nation and hushed others.

Still, Brent crude oil futures had risen 48 cents, or 1 percent, to $50.43 per barrel by 0713 GMT.

“The United States represented by President Donald Trump has affirmed its commitment to this, and President Trump’s attendance at this historic summit was a very strong indication of the desire of the United States to work with Arab and Islamic countries”, al-Jubeir said. Since the meeting, unrest in the region has grown.

Before his inauguration, Donald Trump asked a security expert three times during a briefing, why the United States couldn’t use nuclear weapons after he becomes president.