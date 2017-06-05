Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar citing ‘terrorism’

It comes in the context of increased tensions between Gulf countries and their near-neighbour Iran.

The alleged hack happened early on May 24th and hours later, the website of the Qatar News Agency still was not accessible.

The coverage included diplomatic boycott to trade ties cut off. End of Qatar’s participation in Arab Coalition Command was also highlighted by BNA.

Al Jazeera: The Doha based news outlet was banned by the four countries as soon as the boycott was announced.

Stocks in Qatar slumped to their lowest in more than a year Monday after five countries severed relations with the Gulf state.

Qatar is the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas and also a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, though not actually a major crude producer.

Qatar dismissed the report, saying it was fake and the work of hackers.

Having experienced a weak start on Sunday, as at 1.52 pm on 5 June 2017, the exchange is down 7.65 per cent to 9,169.15 from 9,923.60 on the 4 June 2017.

Riyadh said in a statement its measures were the result of “gross violations committed by authorities in Qatar”, accusing Doha of harbouring “terrorist and sectarian groups that aim to destabilise the region including the Muslim Brotherhood, Daesh (IS) and Al-Qaeda”.

A Saudi oil industry source said the action was unlikely to have a large impact on OPEC decision making, noting that other political disputes within the group, including between Saudi Arabia and Iran, had not prevented OPEC from agreeing on oil policy.

Qatar, for long, has been facing accusations that it is sponsoring terrorism.

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has also suspended all flights to Qatar, the company tweeted on Monday.

– Qatar has been expelled from a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

Tillerson said Monday that the Saudi-Qatar impasse was not going to leave “any significant impact, if any impact at all, on the unified fight against terrorism in the region or globally”. It was an unprecedented move created to punish the Gulf state for its ties with Iran, the Muslim Brotherhood and other Islamist groups.

Crude output in the United States, which is not participating in the cuts, has jumped more than 10 percent since mid-2016 to 9.34 million bpd, close to levels of top producers Saudi Arabia and Russian Federation.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”. According to the official statement published by the Bahrain News Agency, Manama’s move has been motivated by Doha’s persisting attempts to destabilize situation in Bahrain.

“We have no further comments for the time being”.

Doha denied all the comments and said it was the victim of a “shameful cybercrime”.

The three Gulf states announced the closure of transport ties with Qatar and gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their countries.

Qatar has land borders with Saudi Arabia and is separated by Gulf waters from nearby Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The Sunni-ruled Arab nations are unhappy with Qatar’s ties to Shiite-ruled Iran.