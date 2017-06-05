Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

UAE citizens are also banned from traveling or transiting through Qatar.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it would follow Saudi Arabia and supported the kingdom’s decision to remove Qatari troops from the Gulf coaltion fighting the war. Abu Dhabi accuses Doha of supporting, funding and embracing terrorism, extremism and sectarian organisations.

“Qatar’s policy threatens Arab national security and sows the seeds of strife and division within Arab societies according to a deliberate plan aimed at the unity and interests of the Arab nation“, Al Ahram news quoted an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement as saying.

The Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends the final session of the South American-Arab Countries summit, in Riyadh November 11, 2015.

“We are friends, we’ve been friends now for a long time, haven’t we?”

The government in Doha dismissed the comments as fake, attributing the report to a “shameful cybercrime“.

Trump’s visit to Riyadh – the first foreign stop of his presidency – saw the two sides speak of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of investment and arms deals.

It urged “all brotherly countries and companies to do the same”.

Qatar protested that it was the victim of a sophisticated propaganda assault or cyber attack.

Qatar’s government claimed its official websites had been hacked and categorically denied in which the country’s leader expressed support for Iran.

News of the diplomatic split sent oil and gas prices higher, due to the increased likelihood of supply disruptions if trade routes from Qatar are cut off.

The decision comes during a critical moment in the fight against Islamic State. However, the 2014 Gulf crisis did not see a land and sea blockade as Qatar threatened now.

At that Saudi conference, Trump met with Qatar’s ruling emir.

The Gulf allies said they had closed their airspace to Qatar Airways.

“The aim is clear, and it is to impose guardianship on the state”.

‘The campaign of incitement is based on lies that had reached the level of complete fabrications, ‘ the Qatari foreign ministry said. “[We] will issue a statement if some development takes place”.

The move is the culmination of a rift that started several years ago but worsened eight months ago with Saudi, Bahrain and the U.A.E recalling their ambassadors from Qatar.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”, he said in Sydney.