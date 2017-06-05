Saudi Arabian Airlines latest to suspend flights to Qatar

Other three Arab nations issued similar press statements.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia was also cutting land, air and sea contact with Qatar.

The countries claim that Qatar backs Islamic State (IS) and al- Qaeda, which Qatar has denied.

Saudi Arabia has also closed its border with Qatar.

The statement accused Qatar of supporting what it described as Iranian-backed militants in its restiveEastern region of Qatif and in Bahrain.

Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday urged Qatar and neighbouring Gulf Arab countries that have severed diplomatic ties with the gas-rich peninsula to engage in dialogue.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said it regretted the measures by the Arab nations, calling the decisions “unjustified”.

Stocks on Qatar’s benchmark also fell almost 7% Monday with steep losses for shares in Qatar National Bank, the state’s biggest lender, and Vodafone Qatar.

The other four nations are doing the same and are proposing closure of airspace to Qatar aircraft, effectively isolating the GCC nation.

In a retaliation to diplomatic isolation by leading Arab states, Qatar Airways announced on Monday that it has suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia with immediate effect.

It further said that the travellers bound for Doha, boarding their flight from airports around the Emirates network on June 5, will be advised to make alternative arrangements.

The UAE has given Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave the country. At that time, travel links were maintained and Qataris were not expelled.

The host of the football World Cup 2022 said it has been subjected to an “incitement campaign based on fabrications, which reflects an intention to harm Qatar“. It has for years presented itself as a mediator and power broker for the region’s many disputes.

As David notes, “the biggest USA air base in the Middle East is in Qatar, while the Navy’s fifth fleet is based in Bahrain”.

The Qatar Stock Exchange fell 7.65% amid the Gulf diplomatic crisis.

Gulf Arab states and Egypt have long resented Qatar’s support for Islamists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood which they regard as a unsafe political enemy. The Muslim Brotherhood, a sunni Islamist political group has been outlawed both by UAE and Saudi Arabia as it challenges hereditary rule.

Egypt’s state news agency (via Reuters) also said Qatar’s policy “threatens Arab national security and sows the seed of strife and division within Arab societies”.

“It will ultimately have to be solved at the diplomatic level”.