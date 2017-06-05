Saudi Arabian Airlines says suspends all flights to Qatar

Riyadh cut diplomatic relations and closed borders with its neighbour to “protect its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

Saudi Arabia “urges all brotherly countries and companies to do the same”, according to the official report.

Emirates said the last flight from Dubai to Doha will depart at 2:30 am on Tuesday, while the last flight from Doha to Dubai will depart at 3:50 am.

“The decision to sever ties with Qatar was also taken in solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, which is subjected to terrorist attacks and operations supported by the authorities in Doha”, he said.

Bahrain recalled its diplomats from Qatar and gave all Qatari citizens 14 days to leave Bahraini territories.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen’s two-year war also said it had expelled Qatar.

Qatari-state run news agency quoted Qatar’s emir statement, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani criticised U.S. President Donald Trump and described Iran as a force for stability in the region and threatened to withdraw ambassadors from a range of Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia.

UAE airlines Etihad Airways, Emirates and Flydubai said they would suspend all flights to and from Qatari capital Doha from early Tuesday, local time.

Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers that routinely flies through Saudi airspace, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the 2014 crisis did not see a land and sea blockade as threatened now.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement.

Bahrain and Yemen on Monday cut links with Qatar, in the worst rift in years among some of the major states in the Arab world.

Emboldened by warmer US ties under President Donald Trump, the Saudi-led alliance is seeking to stamp out any opposition to forming a united front against Shiite-ruled Iran.

Al-Jazeera reported Qatar’s foreign ministry said it regretted the measures by the Arab nations, calling the decisions “unjustified”.

There was no immediate Qatari reaction to the announcements, and Qatari officials could not be reached for comment, but it has denied supporting terrorism or Iran in the past. “We get gas directly from Qatar by sea”, R.K. Garg, head of finance at Indian LNG importer Petronet, told Reuters when asked to comment on the coordinated move to cut relations.

The former army chief and now president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, along with the new government’s allies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, blacklist the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

Saudi Arabia is the world’s biggest exporter of crude oil.

In its statement announcing its severing of ties with Qatar, the UAE cited Qatar’s “ongoing policies that rattle the security and sovereignty of the region as well as its manipulation and evasion of its commitments and treaties”.