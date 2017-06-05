Saudi, Bahrain, Egypt and UAE cut ties with Qatar

That could mean significant trouble for Qatar, which relies on food trucked in from Saudi Arabia. The Qatar Stock Exchange fell 7 percent.

Qatar is home to the sprawling al-Udeid Air Base, which is home to the U.S. military’s Central Command and some 10,000 American troops.

The news comes after the governments of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and Egypt broke off relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways said it was suspending all flights to Saudi Arabia.

In an official announcement, the airline declared that all flights to and from Doha will be suspended, starting June 6. Emirates operates seven return flights a day between Dubai and Doha, while flydubai operates up to six return flights a day between the two cities. Bahrain also recalled its diplomats from Qatar, it added.

A Dubai resident, who refused to be named, said he had reserved an August flight on Qatar Airways to the United Kingdom, a day before the UAE announced cutting its ties with Qatar.

In March 2014, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain had recalled their ambassadors from Qatar its alleged backing of then-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood member.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he does not expect Monday’s actions to have an impact on the fight against terrorism in the region or globally.

In December 2015, Turkey announced, to the surprise of many, that it planned to establish a military base in Qatar.

In a statement, the UAE cited Qatar’s “ongoing policies that rattle the security and sovereignty of the region as well as its manipulation and evasion of its commitments and treaties”.

Bahrain also announced the severing of all diplomatic relations with Qatar “in order to preserve national security“.

These four countries accused Qatar of supporting “terrorism” and Islamic groups. It has spiraled since.

Etihad gave no reason for the decision.

With an estimated $335 billion of assets in its sovereign wealth fund, a trade surplus of $2.7 billion in April alone and extensive port facilities, Qatar appears likely to be able to ride out the impact without any economic crisis.

In response, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said it regretted the measures by the Arab nations, and called the decisions “unjustified”.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar form a regional alliance known as the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE proceeded to block several Qatari news websites, including state-owned Aljazeera.

Central Command officials and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar said it was facing a campaign aimed at weakening it, denying it was interfering in the affairs of other countries.

Qatari nationals in the UAE would have 14 days to leave while Qatari nationals would be prevented from entering the UAE.

“The campaign of incitement is based on lies that had reached the level of complete fabrications”, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.