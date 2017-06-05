Saudi, Egypt, Bahrain, UAE, Yemen cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

On May 27, Qatar’s ruling emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called Iranian President Hasan Rouhani to congratulate him on his re-election.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates made no demands of Qatar as their decision plunged the worldwide travel hub into chaos and ignited the biggest diplomatic crisis in the Gulf since the 1991 war against Iraq.

The small Arab country of Qatar, bordered only by Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf, has always been accused of allowing terror financiers to operate within its borders.

The incident came days after US President Donald Trump met Gulf Arab leaders in Riyadh. Qatar has maintained, however, that the remarks were fake, and resulting from a hacking attack.

Asset managers will not differentiate between Qatar and the rest of the GCC, and Global managers will take their hands off any credit from the GCC.

The Yemen Government also extended its support to decision by a Saudi-led coalition fighting for more than two years to overthrow the Houthis from Sanaa.

All Arab Persian Gulf countries in question are USA allies, and Qatar hosts the largest United States military base in the Middle East: 11,000 U.S. troops are stationed in the base located 20 miles southwest of the Qatari capital Doha.

The four nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic to the peninsular country. For Qatari diplomats, they have 48 hours to leave the UAE.

The Saudi Press agency said “the Kingdom has chose to sever diplomatic and consular relations with the State of Qatar, and has made a decision to close all land, sea and air ports”.

Maldives’ decision to cut ties with both Iran and Qatar reflects its increasing closeness to USA ally Saudi Arabia, which opened an embassy in the Maldives in 2015 and has offered cash grants to the government and begun negotiations on investments.

The group of Arab nations alleged Qatar of backing militant groups including the Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

Qatari residents have two weeks to leave the countries, while flights from the Abu Dhabi state-backed Etihad Airways to Doha will be suspended from Tuesday morning “until further notice“.

The KSA, the UAE and Pakistan were the only countries to support the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, and the Qatari capital hosts the Taliban’s office to enable it to conduct dialogue, which was supported by the other Gulf countries.

Four Arab nations have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar – here’s what you need to know. In addition, India has significant trade ties with the country (Qatar is India’s 19th biggest trading partner with about $9bn in trade), although its trade ties are much stronger with the UAE and the KSA (who rank 3rd and 4th respectively, with about $49 billion and $26 billion, according to Commerce Ministry figures in 2015). It supplies natural gas to many countries in the region, through a pipeline that runs from Qatar to the UAE and Oman. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry accused Qatar of taking an “antagonist approach” toward Egypt and said “all attempts to stop it from supporting terrorist groups failed”.

Saj Ahmed, the UK-based chief analyst at StrategicAero Research, warned of disruptions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as further afield. Its Gulf Arab neighbors responded by blocking Qatari-based media, including Al-Jazeera.

The crisis was likely to have wide-ranging consequences, not just for Qatar and its citizens but around the Middle East and for Western interests.

“This means Qatar may have little reason to keep the production quota and if that happens, it might encourage other OPEC members to cheat too, ” said Ziebell.

Qatar has strongly denied funding extremist groups but remains a key financial patron of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and has been the home of exiled Hamas official Khaled Mashaal since 2012.

June 2, 2017: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation arrived in Doha after the Qatari government asked the United States for help following the security breach by hackers the previous month on its official media platform, QNA.