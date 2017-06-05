Saudi-led alliance cuts Qatar ties as Gulf crisis escalates

“Another theory is that this is a product of month’s tension, all brought to a breaking point after the Qatar news agency hacking story”. At first, the move lifted global prices, but much of those gains have been erased due to rising output from the US and Libya. It wasn’t clear if the decision would affect American military operations.

Qatari officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry called the measures unjustified and a violation of its sovereignty.The country has in the past denied supporting terrorism.

The assault on Raqqa will pile more pressure on Islamic State’s self-declared “caliphate” with the group facing defeat in the Iraqi city of Mosul and being forced into retreat across much of Syria, where Deir al-Zor is its last major foothold.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”.

After Trump’s visit to Riyadh, the state-run Qatar News Agency carried comments by Qatari ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani criticizing mounting anti-Iran sentiment, with the US president and King Salman singling out Iran as the world’s main sponsor of terrorism. Its Gulf Arab neighbors responded with anger, blocking Qatari-based media, including the Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera.

Doha has long faced accusations that it is a state sponsor of terror.

Saudi Arabia “urges all brotherly countries and companies to do the same”, according to the official report.

With a production capacity of about 600,000 barrels per day, Qatar’s crude oil output, one of OPEC’s smallest, is dwarfed by the near 10 million bpd churned out by the cartels de-facto leader, Saudi Arabia. It is the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, they have forbidden their citizens from entering Qatar.

Some experts had feared the current situation could trigger a repeat of the crisis in 2014, when several Gulf countries recalled their ambassadors from Doha, ostensibly over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

In the time since, Qatar repeatedly and strongly denied it funds extremist groups.

In its statement announcing its severing of ties with Qatar, the UAE cited Qatar’s “ongoing policies that rattle the security and sovereignty of the region as well as its manipulation and evasion of its commitments and treaties”.

Sterling fell as much as 0.3 percent before paring the losses to trade down 0.2 percent at $1.2868 on Monday. Since the meeting, unrest in the region has grown. “Our relationship is extremely good”.