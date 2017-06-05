Saudi-led alliance cuts ties with Qatar

Qatar Airways, too, said it would be suspending all flights to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi news agency also said Libya and Yemen had cut ties with Qatar, but those claims have not been independently verified.

Qatar has land borders with Saudi Arabia and is separated by Gulf waters from nearby Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. At that time, these four nations had blocked all media from Qatar, including Al-Jazeera.

It may be recalled that Qatar had in May alleged that hackers had taken over a site of its state-run news.

However, the recent media rift wasn’t the only escalation of tensions between Qatar and its neighbors.

Egypt accused the nation of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and other terror squads.

The two countries have joined Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in cutting ties to Qatar amid a growing Arab diplomatic dispute with the small, gas-rich nation.

Qatari diplomats had 48 hours to leave and airspace and ports between the countries would be closed within 24 hours of Bahrain’s announcement, it said. Qatar’s ties to Sunni Jihadists have been unambiguous. But what are the Saudis really anxious about?

In the time since, Qatar repeatedly and strongly denied it funds extremist groups. However, it remains a key financial contributor to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and has been the home of exiled Hamas official Khaled Mashaal since 2012.

The UAE, Yemen and Egypt announced that they will be joining Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and will be withdrawing their diplomatic staff from Qatar.

In a sign that the rift in Qatar’s relations with its near neighbours was deepening, one Saudi newspaper reported that members of a prominent Saudi family had demanded that Qatar’s state mosque, the Sheikh Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque, be renamed.

Combined with the U.S. laptop ban it is likely that travellers will avoid travel on Qatar Airways and, quite possibly, other airlines in the region.

Four Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia have severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood and backing Iran.

The Maldives later followed suit, according to Al Arabiya.

UAE based Emirates airlines also suspended its flights to and from Doha, starting from June 6, until further notice.

But Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, appearing alongside him and their Australian counterparts, said that they did not think the developments would affect the US -led coalition fighting Sunni extremists in the Middle East. The country accused Doha of interfering in its internal affairs and severed air and sea connections with the capital.