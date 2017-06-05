Saudi-led Alliance Moves to Blockade Qatar Over Iran Tensions

Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of backing militant groups and spreading their violent ideology, in an apparent reference to its influential state-owned satellite channel al Jazeera.

SYDNEY (AP) – The top US diplomat says he does not expect a growing rift between Qatar and its Gulf neighbors to degrade unity in the fight against Islamic extremists. The war-torn country is one of many in which the Iranians are attempting to increase their influence.

The statement pointed out that the allegations contained in the statements of severing the relations issued by the three countries represent an undisclosed attempt to confirm the advance planning of media campaigns, which included many fabrications.

There was no immediate Qatari reaction to the announcements, but it has denied supporting terrorism or Iran in the past. Al Thani reportedly hailed Iran as an “Islamic power” and criticized US President Donald Trump’s policy towards Tehran.

Doha has alleged that hackers took over the news site and published “fake comments from its ruling emir about Iran and Israel”.

“There are two competing theories”, Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, senior fellow at the Council of Foreign Relations says about the origin of the spat.

“Another theory is that this is a product of month’s tension, all brought to a breaking point after the Qatar news agency hacking story”.

In recent weeks, Qatar has been accused outright of terror funding in articles which have appeared in the American media.

Four Arab nations have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar, further deepening a rift between Gulf Arab nations over the country’s support for Islamist groups.

The foreign ministry of Egypt has also confirmed that its airspace and ports had been shut down for all Qatari transportation. “Flights on 5 June will operate as normal”, a spokesperson from Etihad said in a press statement issued to Khaleej Times.

Saudi Arabia and key allies on Monday cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting extremism, sending shockwaves through the energy industry as the countries involved include the world’s top oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters.