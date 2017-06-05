Saudi-Qatar rift is old theme with Trumpian twist

There are around 40 flights a day to Doha from the UAE.

The Dubai-based airline Emirates says it is suspending flights to Qatar amid a growing diplomatic rift.

At the official level, the Qatari government pledged support for Hamas, the Palestinian group designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States, Israel, Egypt and Canada.

Both airlines are offering full refunds on unused tickets and free rebooking to alternate cities to customers booked on flights to and from Doha. All ports of entry between the two countries would be closed, according to the statement.

– Remember, Qatar is the world’s largest exporter of Liquified Natural Gas, and the Dolphin pipeline that runs from Qatar to the UAE accounts for around a quarter of the UAE’s daily LNG consumption. The strait crosses the UAE’s waters.

OPEC accounts for a third of global oil production and includes numerous world’s largest oil exporters such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“Such measures are unjustified and are based on baseless and unfounded allegations”, the government’s foreign ministry said.

Saudi Arabia had made a decision to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by worldwide law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”, the report said. “The UAE nationals are likewise banned from traveling to or staying in Qatar or transiting through its territories.” . “Not just for Qatar Airways passengers, but also for cargo, like food and fresh fruit that is flown into the country”, Peaford told Al Jazeera.

Air Arabia, a Sharjah-based carrier, said its last outbound flight from Sharjah to Doha will depart at 6:30pm on Monday, while the last inbound flight from Doha to Sharjah will depart at 7:25pm local time.

Qatar has been dramatically cut off by a Saudi-led coalition of Arab nations, claiming it’s because of its “support for terrorism”.

A Saudi official cited by SPA said the country chose to “sever diplomatic and consular ties with Qatar, and to close all land, sea and aviation ports”.

Saudi Arabia said it took the decision to cut diplomatic ties due to Qatar’s “embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilizing the region” including the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaida, the Islamic State group and groups supported by Iran in the kingdom’s restive Eastern Province.

The news comes after the governments of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and Egypt broke off relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The four nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic to the peninsular country.

Hints of an impending crisis emerged last month when Doha alleged that hackers were behind the release of false remarks attributed to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani published on the Qatar News Agency website. The country severed ties with its longtime foe Iran after January 1, 2016, attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran.

But Doha quickly deleted the comments and dismissed them as fake, and said its news agency was hacked.