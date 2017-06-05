Saudi, UAE, Egypt Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates announced on Monday they were severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, as tensions escalate in the region over accusations Doha sponsors terrorism.

Egypt “has made a decision to sever its diplomatic relations with the state of Qatar”, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that also announced the closure of ports and airports to Qatari vessels and planes.

The Saudi state news agency SPA said Riyadh had closed its borders, severing land, sea and air contact.

“Qatari banks that are exposed to those countries that have severed ties with it will be very vulnerable, and vice versa – companies that have borrowed from Qatari banks may have to figure out how to negotiate loans and deals”, said a Doha-based asset manager. According to reports in Al Arabiya, UAE has given Qatar’s diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi a deadline of 48 hours to leave the country.

Nevertheless, the diplomatic rift – the worst in years – is expected to have a considerable impact on investor sentiment, outside Qatar as well as within the country.

“(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly”, SPA said.

Qatar has always been accused of being associated with Islamist groups in the region and sponsoring terrorism.

Qatar had no immediate reaction to the announcements, and Qatari officials could not be reached for comment, but it has denied supporting terrorism or Iran in the past.

Qatar is also due to host the World Cup in 2022.

Bahrain, meanwhile, accused Qatar of backing terrorism and interfering in Bahrain’s internal affairs.

Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera remains blocked in several countries over the row.

Like Saudi Arabia, it cut air and sea contacts and added that it was giving its citizens in Qatar 14 days to leave.

The crisis comes after U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia for a summit with Arab leaders.