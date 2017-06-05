Saudia Arabia, three other nations, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

Egypt “has chose to sever its diplomatic relations with the state of Qatar“, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that also announced the closure of ports and airports to Qatari vessels and planes.

Egypt’s foreign ministry has released a statement announcing it’s closing airspace and seaports for all Qatari transportation to ensure national security.

The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf’s Arab countries started over a purported hack of Qatar’s state-run news agency, running a false story quoting a top official touting relations with Israel and Iran.

Bahrain, the first country to cut ties with gas-rich Qatar, accused it of backing terrorism “at all levels” and interfering in its internal affairs. Also, Qatar is due to host the 2022 World Cup. FIFA, global soccer’s governing body, said it remained in regular contact with Qatar, declining to elaborate.

Qatar had no immediate comment.

It was not immediately clear how Monday’s announcement would affect other airlines.

The statement also said Qatar’s incitement of the media and supporting of terrorist activities and financing groups linked to Iran were reasons behind the decision.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tells a news conference in Sydney that the rift will have no implications for the effort against the Islamic State group. “And if there is any role that we can play in terms of helping them address those, we think it is important that the GCC remain unified”, Tillerson said.

The Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends the final session of the South American-Arab Countries summit, in Riyadh November 11, 2015. The chief worry among them is the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist political group outlawed by both Saudi Arabia and the UAE as it challenges the nations’ hereditary rule.

Saudi Arabia also urged “all brotherly countries and companies to do the same”, the Guardian reported. “We are friends, we’ve been friends now for a long time, haven’t we?” Abu Dhabi accuses Doha of “supporting, funding and embracing terrorism, extremism and sectarian organisations”, state news agency WAM said.

Some experts had feared the current situation could trigger a repeat of the crisis in 2014, when several Gulf countries recalled their ambassadors from Doha, ostensibly over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood.