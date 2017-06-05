SBW bracketed for Blues against Lions

Sonny Bill Williams is in line to return from injury but the Blues have pulled a surprise by handing rookie first five-eighth Stephen Perofeta his maiden start for Wednesday’s showdown with the Lions at Eden Park.

The Lions opened their 10-match tour of New Zealand with an unimpressive 13-7 win over a Provincial Barbarians side on Saturday and will need to up their game when they meet Tana Umaga’s Blues.

Williams has been struggling with a knee injury, but has been picked for the Blues as he attempts to prove his fitness. Selecting him over the off-contract Ihaia West, who is on the bench with Piers Francis on England duties, Umaga has clearly decided he is better off investing in the future.

Although he trained with the side on Monday, he was bracketed at inside centre with TJ Faiane when the side was named to play the Lions.

‘And he’s taken every opportunity to do that. We’re all very excited about the prospect’.

“We just want to make sure he’s developing but he’s earned the right to start for us this week”.

‘I’m sure he’s got a cool demeanour to handle that and with the support around him’.

All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has been given a chance to test his injured knee after being named in the Blues team to face the British and Irish Lions on Wednesday.