School choir joins Ariana Grande at ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert

Ariana later brought the concert to an emotional climax with a powerful performance of Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Williams was visibly emotional as he struggled to string the touching lyrics together, blowing a kiss to the sky for the 22 people killed at Grande’s concert almost two weeks ago.

The pop star hosted her “One Love Manchester” concert Sunday in the city where a suicide bomber killed 22 people after her show on May 22nd.

Ariana Grande has paid tribute to the victims who died at her Manchester concert with an all-star affair in the city with the help of Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Liam Gallagher and others. He sang and offered encouraging words to the crowd, who held inspirational signs in their hands.

Ariana herself duetted with several stars and also a young schoolgirl, Natasha Seth, from Parr’s Wood School, which is near the Manchester Arena. We’re going to go: “love, love, love”, he announced in between playing “Love Yourself” and a stripped-down “Cold Water”.

“God is in the midst no matter what’s happening in the world, God is in the midst, and He loves you and He’s here for you”, he said.

Richardson says Grande is “very fearless to come back so soon”.

“I love you Manchester”, she yelled to the crowd. “I wanna take this moment to honor the people that were lost, that were taken”, he said. “We love you so much”.

The One Love Manchester benefit concert has raised more than 10 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund so far.

Chris then launched into some of his own hits, including Fix You and Viva La Vida. She appeared teary-eyed and emotional as she performed her hits “Be Alright” and “Break Free”.

Former One Direction heart throb Niall Horan, rocked by the recent events in the United Kingdom, sang his solo songs Slow Hands and This Town. I’m not going to let go of God. “All we feel tonight is love, resilience, and positivity”.

Grande’s concert will take place at Emirates Old Trafford, an outdoor stadium about 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, where the May 22 concert was held.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this”, singer Gary Barlow said.

She told the audience, “Manchester, we’re gonna be all right”. The concert went ahead in spite of another terror attack in London last night, in which seven people were killed and almost 50 injured, many critically. Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market. “I want to wrap my arms around each and every one of you and thank you from the bottom of my heart”. Justin Bieber and Coldplay are also scheduled to perform.

The fitting single, which was the best-selling song of 2003, was written by the popular group after the September 11 bombings in NY, and portrays issues surrounding terrorism and discrimination.