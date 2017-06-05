Scientists Discover A Scorched Planet With A Comet-Like Tail

No planets have ever been found around B-type stars, which are the hottest stars in the galaxy. Astronomers say the planet-the hottest giant exoplanet ever discovered-is not long for this world.

The super-heated planet has other unusual features as well. KELT-9b is 2.6 times more massive than our solar system’s largest planet.

This Jupiter-like planet is also tidally locked, meaning it has a side that permanently faces its host star (in the same way our Moon has a side that’s always facing Earth).

“It is so hot that it is hotter than most stars that we know of out there”, says Scott Gaudi of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, whose team describes the scorching world called KELT-9b in the journal Nature. This makes the dayside surface as hot as a relatively warm star, while the nightside is still hotter than the most tepid stars, like our cosmic neighbour Proxima Centauri (which has at least one exoplanet of its own).

“KELT-9 radiates so much ultraviolet radiation that it may completely evaporate the planet”, said Keivan Stassun of Vanderbilt University, also a study author.

“Or, if gas giant planets like KELT-9b possess solid rocky cores as some theories suggest, the planet may be boiled down to a barren rock, like Mercury”. Though KELT-9b will teach scientists a lot about planetary systems very different from our own, don’t expect it to deliver any insights on alien life.

Scientists have found a shockingly hot, massive, Jupiter-like planet that has a tail like a comet.

“In some sense, it’s a race to the bottom: finding the smallest planets around the smallest stars because those are the ones that might be habitable”, says Gaudi. At its hottest, the planet reaches temperatures of almost 8,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is only a couple thousand degrees cooler than the surface of our sun.

How was the new planet found?

“The diversity of planets orbiting other stars is humbling”, says Charbonneau.

“It is certainly exciting to have spotted another rare system of A-type star plus planet”. The planet, which orbits its star every one-and-a-half days, is so hot that it even has a huge glowing tail, like a comet. The instruments, “Kilodegree Extremely Little Telescopes” or KELTs, fill a large gap in the available technologies for finding extrasolar planets. So whereas a traditional telescope costs millions of dollars to build, the hardware for KELT, of which there are two, runs for less than $75,000. That side roasts in the direct glare of the star, at temperatures so hot that even basic molecules like water and carbon dioxide likely couldn’t form or survive. Case in point, planet KELT-9b-a gas giant that’s literally hotter than some stars. Luckily, KELT-9b has a towering atmosphere that absorbs some of the light from its particularly bright star, making it a prime candidate for additional observations by both ground and space-based telescopes.

While this new planet was detected with a relatively cheap telescope built using off-the-shelf technology, the team hopes to do follow-up studies using space telescopes such as Hubble and Spitzer.

