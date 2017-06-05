Scott Pelley Reportedly Out at CBS Evening News

CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley is reportedly being shifted permanently to the network’s news magazine “60 Minutes“. Per the report, Pelley is being moved permanently over to the network’s newsmagazine 60 Minutes. “I’m glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude”.

The first reports of Pelley’s departure came from the New York Post, which said Tuesday Pelley’s office was being cleaned out.

Scott Pelley will step down as anchor of “The CBS Evening News“, the network confirmed Wednesday.

The departure ends months of speculation about Pelley’s future at the broadcast. He will return to the newscast for a chance to say goodbye to viewers, according to a CBS News source.

The “CBS Evening News” has been a ratings trouble spot for the news division which has seen success in the mornings and on Sunday with “60 Minutes“. His office was allegedly cleared out while he was away on assignment for “60 Minutes“.

Pelley has been anchoring the “CBS Evening News” since June 2011.

Employees saw movers cleaning out Pelley's desk on Tuesday, but that was reportedly at the request of the veteran broadcaster himself, who is now on assignment in the Middle East for 60 Minutes.

Jeff Fager, executive producer of “60 Mintues”, said: “It is exciting for all of us, and good for our viewers, that he will be focusing all of his efforts on ’60 Minutes'”.