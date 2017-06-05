Sea lion drags girl sitting on dock into water

The girl and others laugh, but the sea lion jumps again – this time getting a grip on her white dress and pulling her into the water. The girl and her family quickly fled the scene as another man can be heard asking her rescuer if he’s OK.

“The sea lion actually attracted a lot of attention from the visitors there, including the young girl”, Fujiwara told The Vancouver Sun.

It begins with the sound of cameras clicking and onlookers marvelling at the size of a California sea lion that people are feeding.

“The little girl has her back to the sea lion and it would appear that the sea lion sees part of her dress, thinks it’s food, reaches up, grabs at the food and pulls her in by the dress”, Trite said.

Footage of the Saturday encounter shows a sea lion eating bread that a family was tossing into the water.

The incident occurred at Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf in Richmond, British Columbia, and was filmed by university student Michael Fujiwara, who told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) that a crowd had gathered to observe the large male sea lion as it swam near the docks. Fujiwara told CBC he didn’t know who the man was.

Peter Wallerstein, director of the Marine Animal Rescue project in Los Angeles County, told CBS Los Angeles that sea lions are simply unpredictable. They are not circus performers. They are not pets, they are wild animals. Certainly when animals are habituated to being around people, and the sea lion looked like he had no fear, the best thing for animals is not to trust their intentions are good. “They’re not trained to be next to people”. “But it wasn’t food of course”. Despite the fact that they’re wild animals, you’d often see tourists doing stupid shit like holding fish in their mouths, bending right down over the edge, and letting a sea lion grab it. He says the animals are not inherently risky and are not looking to grab people. “Watch the animals, but let wildlife be wildlife”.