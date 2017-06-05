Secretary Price Congratulates New WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Adhanom was nominated as a candidate by the government of Ethiopia and will begin his five-year term on July 1.

They include former Pakistani health minister Sania Nishtar and WHO insider David Nabarro, a British doctor and diplomat who has spent two decades inside the United Nations system. Tedros had 133 votes to Nabarro’s 50, with two abstentions.

Former Pakistan Health Minister Sania Nishtar was eliminated in the first of three rounds of voting, getting only 38 votes from the 185 member countries at the World Health Assembly meeting.

The election took place at the ongoing 70th assembly of the World Health Organization holding in Geneva, which has about 3500 delegates from 194 member states.

“Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will succeed Dr Margaret Chan, who has been WHO’s Director-General since January 1, 2007″.

Tedros, who goes by his first name, spoke out about diversity and the importance of listening.

“We need WHO to be more effective than it is today”, the director of Harvard University’s Global Health Institute, Ashish Jha, said at the Swiss Press Club event.

He previously served as health and foreign affairs minister of Ethiopia and till date was a special advisor to Prime Minsiter Hailemariam Desalegn.

He takes over a battered agency that has suffered from funding stagnation and that is widely seen to have badly bungled the early days of the 2014 Ebola crisis in West Africa. The New York Times reported that during the leadership campaign, Tedros was accused of having covered up repeated outbreaks of cholera in Ethiopia, which may have delayed the global response, and, more recently, the use of a cholera vaccine there.

In an interview with The Lancet a year ago, Ghebreyesus vowed to advance universal health coverage and expand access to medicine and services for diseases ilke HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, diabetes, cancer and mental health conditions.

Addressing the World Health Assembly shortly before the vote, Dr Tedros promised to respond to future emergencies “rapidly and effectively”.

“He will bring great insight and the political leadership necessary to restore trust in the World Health Organization at a critical moment in its history”, said Dr. Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, a major British charitable foundation.