See Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus Sing ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’ in Manchester

POP princess Ariana Grande has made a defiant return to the stage in Manchester to screaming crowds, less than two weeks since her dream show turned into a nightmare.

Dressed in a “One Love Manchester” sweatshirt and accompanied by a crew of background dancers, she sang the uplifting lyrics “we’re gonna be all right” loud and proud. Confetti burst following the performance.

“Manchester, I love you with all of my heart”, Grande said before the performance, and just after singing “One Last Time” with Miley Cyrus, Pharrell and more of the show’s performers standing behind her in solidarity.

Proceeds from the concert, which kicked off at 2 p.m. ET at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford, will go toward victims of the May 22 attack, which left 22 people dead and more than 100 injured.

Last week, Grande surprised fans who were injured in the attack by visiting them at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. She then took on Fergie’s role in The Black Eyed Peas by joining the group for a handsome version of “Where Is the Love?”

“We’re really, really excited to perform with Ariana Grande, but we also know that we need to raise funds for those people who were injured and who passed away, because it’s just devastating and it’s very bad”, she said.

“I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”.

“We’re here to show our support to Manchester more than anything”.

British singer Marcus Mumford held a moment of silence before performing at the Manchester benefit concert Sunday.

“We want to do as much as we can for everyone who was a victim”. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, Williams said. Take That, who are from Manchester, followed Mumford with fun energy that the crowd danced to. “Everybody say, ‘We honor you, and we love you'”.

Singer Robbie Williams then took to the stage to lead the audience in a rousing rendition of his Manchester tribute song, “Strong”. “Manchester we’re strong. we’re still singing our song”, he sang with the audience of 60,000.

Others set to perform include Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Take That.

Seven people were killed and 48 were injured in that attack. Authorities have said the attack started with a van ploughing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

“Our grandparents went through world wars so that we could live in freedom and now it’s starting again”.

The BBC, Twitter, Apple, YouTube and MTV streamed the concert live, making it available to viewers in 180 countries.