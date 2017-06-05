Sensex slips 41 points on profit-booking, mixed Asian cues

A lacklustre United States jobs report and London terrorist attack on Sunday also weighed on the sentiments.

While the yen and gold held onto their Friday’s gains, oil prices rose slightly after falling over 1 percent on Friday on concerns over rising USA output.

Asian markets are turning in a mixed performance ahead of Thursday’s United Kingdom general election and next week’s FOMC meeting. Chinese shares fell 0.5 per cent, with news of service-sector activity rising in May at the fastest pace in four months failing to lift sentiment.

The BSE Mid-cap Index is trading up 0.51% at 14877, whereas BSE Small-cap Index is trading up 0.7% at 15417. Domestic shares were in line with the other Asian markets, which remained subdued amid geopolitical risks after Saturday’s terrorist attack in London, despite United States stocks rising to record highs on Friday.

The 30-share Sensex, which had gained 135.70 points to close at record high at 31,273.29 on Friday’s trade, slipped by 40.64 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 31,232.65 with sectoral indices like FMCG, Metal and IT trading in the negative zone, falling by up to 0.27 per cent.

The second reason is that the RBI is likely to sound more accommodative when it meets on the 6th and 7th of June given the lower than expected Q4 GDP growth and falling inflation expectations.

While keeping its outlook for the global economy unchanged, the World Bank warned that risks to its global outlook remain tilted to the downside.