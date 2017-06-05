Separatists call for bandh after protests in Valley over

Bhat took over as the leader.

The separatist trio – chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and JKLF chief Yasin Malik – have also called for a march to Tral on Tuesday to pay tributes to the slain militants.

Heavy deployment of police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been made in parts of the Srinagar city. People were walking on foot to take part in the funerals.

Bhat was buried past midnight in his ancestral graveyard in Rutsana village, as hundreds converged – arriving from different areas, amid massive security.

It also reported locals as saying people who tried march towards Tral were being beaten up by the forces. On Saturday, Malik had visited Bhat’s residence in Rutsana in Tral and expressed his condolences over the death to his mother. “There have been many stretches of six months, eight months or one year when the situation has been hot before our security forces controlled it”, he said.

He carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh.

“The bodies of Sabzar Bhat and his accomplice identified as Faizan Ahmad have been retrieved and identified”, police said. In Srinagar, groups of youth clashed with government forces at Soura, Safakadal, Darish Kadal and Habbakdal in the old city.

In the areas, where restrictions were not imposed, the shutdown called by separatists paralysed the life.

A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, tsaid that the protester was killed after troops opened fire on the villagers.

Wani’s death in July past year had triggered a prolonged spell of unrest marked by clashes between protesters and the forces, claiming almost a hundred civilian lives.

Similarly, curfew-like restrictions will continue in the south Kashmir districts of Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag on Tuesday, authorities said.

All business establishments including shops, restaurants and petrol pumps remained closed across the Valley. Schools and colleges were also shut.

Authorities have chose to continue the restrictions tomorrow in view of Tral march called by separatist leaders. According to an official at the sub-district hospital in Tral, 19 injured people were admitted.

Authorities cut off internet mobile and calling services on Saturday, just hours after a month-long ban on 22 social media sites like Facebook and Twitter ended.

“The situation is peaceful and under control throughout the valley barring a stray stone pelting incident in Tahab village in Pulwama in south Kashmir”, the spokesman said.

Intra-Kashmir train services remained suspended on Monday for the second consecutive day.