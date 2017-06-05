Sergio Ramos Calls Cardiff Win “Real Madrid’s Date With History”

“That is why he is already the best coach in the world”.

Thousands of delirious Real Madrid fans called for Cristiano Ronaldo to win a fifth Ballon d’Or yesterday as the Spanish giants paraded the Champions League trophy for a record 12th time. I’m also lucky to be part of this club and with this squad.

The Spanish champions were utterly dominant after the break, however.

“I told the players to keep what they were doing but to play wider and put more pressure on them, and I said that when we got the ball play as you know how”, Zidane said.

The Frenchman, who himself won the Champions League as a legendary player for Real between 2001 and 2006, has enjoyed spectacular success since taking his first role in senior management just 18 months ago.

“He is the only one to win two consecutive Champions Leagues”, added Perez.

Modric created his own piece of history too, becoming the first Croatian to win the competition three times, moving ahead of former AC Milan defender Dario Simic, who lifted the cup in 2003 and 2007. “This is only a positive thing for the team”. “I think we feel that we are an unbelievable team. It’s another record for us and the players deserve it and so do I because I scored twice and I’m the top scorer in the Champions League”.

And like Real’s performance on the pitch at the Principality Stadium as they tore the Italian champions apart with goals from Casemiro and Marco Asensio adding to Ronaldo’s double, there was no sign of the Madrid fans’ tiring of success.

“Admittedly, it’ll be tough to do better than this year, because we could’ve done something truly incredible this season”.

The greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Juventus’s Gianluigi Buffon tasted defeat in his third Champions League final as the major missing medal from his illustrious career once again slipped out of his grasp on Saturday.

“It’s a big disappointment because we thought we did everything we needed to win”, Buffon said.

Cristiano Ronaldo understandably took the accolades as his two goals helped to fire Real Madrid to a 12th European Cup but fundamental to their triumph over Juventus on Saturday was midfielder Luka Modric.

Local boy Bale made a late cameo appearance, coming on for Karim Benzema in the 77th minute with the job done. We made very few mistakes, which is key in these matches, and we are the deserving winners.