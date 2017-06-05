Services Activity Accelerates In May As New Business Picks Up: PMI

Activity in India’s services industry accelerated in May as domestic and foreign orders rose, prompting firms to create jobs at the fastest pace in almost four years, a private business survey showed on Monday.

Output continued to decline for the 20th month in a row, reaching 46 points in May from 46.2 points a month earlier as demand and economic conditions failed to improve.

The seasonally adjusted Emirates NBD Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, edged down to 47.3 in May from 47.4 in April.

However, it was still well below the 54.3 it was at just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on November 8 to ban high-value currency notes, which shocked the cash-reliant economy.

India’s private sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in seven months in May, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.

Overnight in Asia, the USA dollar crept higher after Friday’s losses that followed a much weaker-than-expected May employment report from the Bureau for Labor Statistics, which showed that 138,000 jobs were added to the economy last month and made significant revisions to the April tally, taking it to 174,000 from 211,000.

Services account for around two-thirds of Japan’s GDP, so expansion in the sector would support overall economic growth.

On price rise, the report said, inflation rates were muted which was lower than long-run average. “Moreover, business confidence fell as a reflection of firms’ concerns regarding competitive pressures and lackluster demand”.

The Reserve Bank in its monetary policy review meet on April 6 kept the repurchase or repo rate – at which it lends to banks – unchanged at 6.25 per cent, but increased reverse repo rate to 6 per cent from 5.75 per cent.