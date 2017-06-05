Severing ties with Qatar not solution for regional crisis – senior Iranian official

It is joining Emirates, Etihad and FlyDubai in halting flights to the Qatari capital of Doha.

SINGAPORE, June 5 Qatar Petroleum is still seeking gasoil from countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) even as some members of the group have severed ties with the country, said two trading sources on Monday.

The carrier said Monday that all flights starting Tuesday would be suspended.

Further the Saudi led countries also fell out with Qatar over its backing of then Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood member.

The announcements come 10 days after President Donald Trump visited Riyadh to call on Muslim countries to stand united against Islamists extremists, and singling out Iran as a key source of funding and support for militant groups.

Qatar had participated in the coalition since March 2015.

The coordinated move dramatically escalates a dispute over Qatar’s support of the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist movement, and adds accusations that Doha even backs the agenda of regional arch-rival Iran.

The diplomatic broadside threatens the worldwide prestige of Qatar, which hosts a large USA military base and is set to host the 2022 World Cup. Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said there was “no legitimate justification” for the countries’ decision, though it vowed its citizens wouldn’t be affected by the “violation of its sovereignty”.

Saudi Arabia said it took the decision to cut diplomatic ties due to Qatar’s “embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilizing the region” including the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaida, the Islamic State group and groups supported by Iran in the kingdom’s restive eastern province of Qatif. It has spiraled since.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad says it is suspending flights to Qatar amid a growing diplomatic rift.

Egypt past year awarded a large tender for 2017 supplies, much of it sourced from Qatar, although traders said rising domestic output and alternative sources including Norway, Nigeria and the United States could fill a potential gap.

Also, many Qatar Airways flights to other Middle East countries operate through Saudi air space and this will be denied.

Qatari officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This had angered Saudi Arabia as it failed in its efforts to get Qatar to fall in line.

Saudi Arabia made the announcement via its state-run Saudi Press Agency early Monday.

The UAE, Bahrain and Egypt have all announced full support for the Saudi stance with similar actions.

Qatar had no immediate comment. Saudi Arabia said it also would shut its land border with Qatar, effectively cutting off the country from the rest of the Arabian Peninsula.

Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement early Monday saying it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from the Qatari capital of Doha within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period.

Announcing the closure of transport ties with Qatar, the three Gulf states gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their countries.

Combined with the USA laptop ban it is likely that travellers will avoid travel on Qatar Airways and, quite possibly, other airlines in the region.