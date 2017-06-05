Shelter-in-place in Bucks after prisoner escapes

Doylestown Township lifted a “shelter in place” alert at about 5:45 a.m., but the hunt continues for a prisoner who, police said, escaped police custody on Sunday night.

Daniel Selby, 25, accused of failure to appear in court, escaped a police van as he was being transported in and ran into a wooded area, police said.

Some residents in Bucks County are under a shelter-in-place order after a prisoner escaped.

Police say a shelter-in-place has been put into effect over an escaped prisoner in the Warrington section of Bucks County. Selby was facing drug charges stemming from an arrest in Bensalem Township. Police say he was last seen at a 7-Eleven in Edison Village, wearing an orange shirt, a transport belt and handcuffs that he hid using a white blanket.

Police said Selby is about 6 feet tall, has brown hair and a “scruff beard”. Police are still searching for him.