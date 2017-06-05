Shore Capital Reiterates house stock Rating for N Brown Group plc (BWNG)

Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.95) target price on shares of N Brown Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WIL. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.54) price target on shares of Man Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($44.32) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey PLC in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Annette Kelleher acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Man Group Plc from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 373.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 346.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group plc from GBX 1,670 ($21.45) to GBX 1,760 ($22.61) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The stock's market cap is GBX 2.02 billion. 659,699 shares of the company's stock traded hands. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 54.50 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group Plc's previous dividend of $6.80.

Man Group plc is the holding company for the Man group of companies and affiliated entities (the Group). The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Rest of the World.