New business growth in the service sector eased marginally in May but was in line with the long-run series average.

Though input costs increased, the rate of inflation was negligible.

Earlier official data showed China’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) expanded for the 10th straight month in May, while the non-manufacturing PMI increased at a faster pace, suggesting a stabilizing Chinese economy. The composite index reached a ten-month low of 51.2 in April. However, output and new work fell elsewhere.

Activity in India’s services industry accelerated in May as domestic and foreign orders rose, prompting firms to create jobs at the fastest pace in almost four years, a private business survey showed on Monday. Although the rate of job growth was modest, it was the fastest in nearly four years. In contrast, the goods-producing sector signaled a further contraction in staffing levels.

Given the strength of the report, the group said that confidence towards the 12-month outlook “improved slightly”, rebounding after hitting a five-month low in April. A similar pattern was seen for output prices, which showed a marginal and softer increase during May.

Companies also reported robust demand from clients last month, which led new orders to increase at the quickest rate seen this year. But business sentiment weakened on the back of growing concerns regarding competitive pressures.

Euro-area manufacturing and services continued to expand at the fastest pace in six years, powered by growth in the region’s two biggest economies – Germany and France. “Lima further noted that “…worries that this period of uninspiring growth may continue for some time might prompt the RBI to lower the benchmark rate in order to support the economy”.