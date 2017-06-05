Sir Alex: Man Utd Europa win will lift the city

A Juve win against Real Madrid in Cardiff on June 3 would see the Italian giants face United in the UEFA Super Cup and Pogba welcomed that potential clash. The Italian side won all three trophies in the space of nine seasons in the 1970s and 80s.

“First of all, Manchester is a city like [Ferguson’s home town] Glasgow, it’s a working-class city with fantastic people and they’ll get together”, former United manager Ferguson told Sky Sports. “We would not think twice”. Manchester United supporters were superb throughout and chanted the city’s name with more gusto than ever.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Mata said that the win was “massive for us” as the team came to the final with “one option, to win the trophy that the club has never won” and that was exactly what the team achieved while also qualifying for the Champions League.

“When you go into big matches you go happy and we didn’t”. Oh, and Antoine Griezmann’s arrival at Old Trafford appears to be imminent.

But win or lose, with the identities of those who lost their lives on Monday continuing to be released, now would not have been the time to critique the team’s performance.

The game was preceded by a minute’s silence, which was interrupted by applause from both sets of fans.

The squad celebrated their victory joyfully, with cries of “ole! ole!”

French midfielder Paul Pogba, who scored United’s first goal, dedicated the triumph to the victims, saying: “We played for the people who died”.

“These things are bad all over the world, in London and in Paris”, added the French worldwide, who was also playing at the Stade de France on the night of the November 2015 Paris terror attacks.

Ajax, whose starting XI averaged around 22 years in age, failed to concentrate on their defence against a throw in, before Marouane Fellaini fed Pogba for a shot from outside the penalty area. In defender Matthijs de Ligt, aged 17 and 285 days, they also had the youngest player to feature in a European final.

Ajax coach Peter Bosz said the match “doesn’t have the glow it should have” following the attack.

Their most significant move came with a weaving run by the on-loan Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore, but it came to an end inside the box after a Daley Blind challenge. Just after the second half started, Henrik Mkhitaryan sent the ball into the nets at the 48th minute, bringing the score to the final 2-0.